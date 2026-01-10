'Communication mistake' - Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany addresses Lennart Karl's bombshell Real Madrid transfer admission after wonderkid's apology

In a bombshell at a Bayern supporter event earlier this week, Karl admitted he “definitely” harbours the ambition to represent La Liga heavyweights Real at some point in his career, much to the surprise of the Allianz Arena faithful.

“FC Bayern is a very big club,” Karl said. “It's a dream to play there. But at some point, I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. That's my dream club, but that stays between us. Of course, Bayern is something very special and it's a lot of fun.”

However, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund was quick to leap to Karl’s defence, saying the attacking midfielder has apologised to the club’s hierarchy following his comments.

Speaking after the German side’s mid-season friendly with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday, Freund said of Karl’s transfer admission: “I think that’s just Lenny. Anyone who knows Lenny knows that. That’s how he plays football too.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve, he doesn’t give a damn, as we say around here – even on the pitch. He talks like a 17-year-old boy. He was immediately aware that it was unfortunate. He apologised the next day, and we talked about it.

“He said, ’That’s not what I meant at all’ - he feels extremely comfortable at FC Bayern. He’s really enjoying this time. As a kid, he had a trial with Real Madrid – that was his dream club. He was asked who his dream club was besides FC Bayern. He is 17 years old and very happy at FC Bayern. And we are very happy that he is with us.”