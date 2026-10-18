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'He has an infection and a hip injury' - Bayern Munich director explains Why Vincent Kompany skipped media duties after 6-1 Leipzig demolition
Kompany sidelined by health issues
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl was forced to step in for Kompany during the post-match media obligations following a remarkable evening at the Allianz Arena. While the record champions dismantled Leipzig in a one-sided affair, the man at the helm was visibly struggling. The usual energetic presence of the former Manchester City captain was missing, as he spent the duration of the match confined to the dugout rather than patrolling his technical area.
The 40-year-old coach had been battling illness throughout the preparation for this high-stakes fixture. Eberl revealed the extent of the manager's physical struggles, confirming that a combination of factors had rendered him unable to perform his usual duties in front of the cameras. The director explained the situation, detailing the specific medical issues that had plagued the head coach in the lead-up to the game. "He had an infection all week, and then a sports injury to his hip," Eberl stated, clarifying why the manager was absent from the press room, as quoted by Sky Germany.
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Coaching staff steps up
With Kompany unable to lead from the front, his assistants took the mantle to ensure the tactical plan was executed perfectly. Aaron Danks and Rene Maric were tasked with the active coaching duties on the touchline, a transition that appeared seamless given the final scoreline. This collaborative effort was a point of pride for the club's hierarchy, demonstrating the depth of the technical team currently assembled in Munich.
Eberl praised the way the staff managed the situation, noting that the manager’s physical limitations did not disrupt the team's rhythm on the pitch. "When the body doesn't give it, he also has to accept it," Eberl remarked during his appearance at the post-match press conference. "The assistant coaches knew exactly what to do, the boys knew what to do. That's why he could sit relaxed on the bench."
Dominance despite the dugout drama
On the pitch, the health concerns surrounding the manager did not prevent Bayern from producing one of their best displays of the season. A hat-trick from Luis Diaz helped propel the side back to the top of the Bundesliga table. The victory served as a perfect response to recent critics, proving that the squad is functioning at a high level regardless of whether the head coach is standing or sitting during the match.
Christoph Freund, the club's sporting director, had already provided a brief update at half-time to calm any growing fears among the supporters. By the end of the night, the focus remained on the clinical nature of the performance.
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Recovery expected for Arsenal clash
The timing of the injury is particularly sensitive given Bayern’s upcoming European commitments. The German giants are set to face Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, a fixture that carries significant weight for their continental ambitions. Despite the current limitations, the club remains optimistic that their head coach will be back to full health in time to travel and lead the team from the touchline in London.
Eberl provided a reassuring update regarding the midweek schedule, suggesting that the rest period following the Leipzig game should be sufficient. “We firmly assume that it won't be a problem for Wednesday,” the director noted.
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