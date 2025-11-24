Bayern Munich the 'right environment' for Lennart Karl to become 'great player' as Germany legend accuses Julian Nagelsmann of being 'afraid' to call him up

Former World Cup winner and German football legend Matthaus has claimed Karl has the potential to be a future great for German football. He said to Sky Sport: "He has every opportunity to become a great in German football. He has the right environment at FC Bayern, comes into a functioning team and has already scored important points with his dribbling and self-confidence - also in his interviews."

The 64-year-old wants the teenager to be given a chance in the senior national team setup and has urged Nagelsmann to consider his inclusion.

"He's a very big candidate, because players like that, who have something special, are in demand at a tournament like this," he added. "These street footballers who don't just let themselves be forced into a system, but also do what they smell and feel at that moment - and that's Lennart Karl."

