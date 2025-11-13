‘Bayern Munich are massive, but Real Madrid are even bigger’ - Harry Kane gets ‘Galactico’ transfer advice as ex-Tottenham star explains why Premier League return is unlikely

Ex-Tottenham and England star Waddle believes that Kane should be opening himself up to a spell in La Liga - potentially as a ‘Galactico’ in Madrid - with there little to suggest that he would be willing to retrace steps to north London as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer.

Waddle told SheKicks.net: “I know, it sounds nice, doesn't it? I've heard this before where people talk about Harry Kane coming back. It would be great for Tottenham of course, but I’m not sure Tottenham will want him at the price and his age.

“Even if there was another team who wanted him, I’m not sure Bayern Munich will want to sell him. They let Robert Lewandowski go to Barcelona at about the same age, and he hasn’t stopped scoring since he left. I’ve looked, and Real Madrid could use a No. 9 like Harry Kane. Lewandowski could be stepping away from Barcelona and he’d be great to slot in there too.

“Harry will be thinking that he’s done his job in England, he might feel the same about his time in Germany. He could now be looking at Italy, Spain or France for a new challenge. Bayern are massive, but Real are even bigger - what a story that would be!

“If I was Real Madrid, Barcelona or Milan, I’d be asking why wouldn’t I go for him? He scores goals, technically very good, he can play as a No. 9 but he can play as a No. 10 too. Some of the work he’s done with Nicolas Jackson has shown just how good his passing and link-up play is. He can create. So really, I’d be surprised if Bayern would even let him leave rather than tie him down for another two years.

“If I was Harry, I’d rather try life in Spain than head back to England. That record would be special, but his track record in England already speaks for itself.”

