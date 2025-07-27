Ist Luis Diaz einer für die Bayern?Getty Images/Paul Ellis
Bayern Munich land Luis Diaz! Reds agree €75m transfer as winger heads for medical with Harry Kane's side

Bayern Munich have struck a €75 million (£65.6m/$88.1m) deal with Liverpool to sign Luis Diaz, who is reportedly set to undergo a medical within 24 hours. The Colombian winger has been granted permission to leave the Reds’ pre-season tour in Tokyo and join Harry Kane’s side as Die Rekordmeister prepare for a fresh Bundesliga title charge.

  • Diaz set to leave Liverpool for Bayern in €75m transfer deal
  • Set to undergo medical with Bayern over next 24 hours
  • Liverpool eye Isak after signing Ekitike earlier this summer
