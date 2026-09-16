'I’m looking for my best version' - Bayern Munich star Luis Diaz sends defiant message over frustrating goal drought

Diaz has broken his silence regarding his recent struggle for goals at Bayern Munich, insisting he is close to rediscovering the form that made him a sensation at the Allianz Arena. The 29-year-old Colombian enjoyed a truly remarkable debut campaign in Germany last season, racking up a staggering 26 goals and 23 assists across 51 appearances in all competitions. However, the current 2026-27 season has proven more difficult for the former Liverpool man, who has managed to find the back of the net only once in his first six outings.

Diaz was quick to dismiss suggestions that his motivation has dipped following his initial success in Bavaria. The attacker emphasised that his work ethic remains at the highest possible level, even if the results on the scoresheet have yet to reflect his efforts. "I’ve always said that the desire will never be missing for me. The hunger for more – that will always be my mentality," Diaz told Sky Germany.

"I always want more, I always want to achieve more. No matter what happens – there may be times when I don’t play well, when I don’t score… but I will always give everything I have and do everything for the team, giving 101 percent on the pitch. The rest will come eventually, step by step."