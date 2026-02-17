Getty Images Sport
Is Michael Olise the new Arjen Robben? Bayern Munich legend draws incredible comparison amid winger's blossoming partnership with Philipp Lahm-esque full-back
Laimer and Olise – a duo like Lahm and Robben
For over a decade, the right flank at the Allianz Arena was synonymous with the telepathic understanding shared by Lahm and Robben. Ever since that legendary duo hung up their boots, Bayern Munich have been on a tireless quest to replicate that devastating blend of defensive iron and inverted attacking flair. Writing in his latest column for Sky Sport, club legend Lothar Matthaus suggests that this long search may finally be at an end. Laimer has reinvented himself as a high-functioning right-back under Vincent Kompany, sparking an electric connection with Olise.
The French winger has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving in Bavaria, frequently cutting inside onto his lethal left foot in a manner that eerily mirrors Robben’s prime. With Olise currently lighting up the Bundesliga charts - boasting 13 goals and over 20 assists in all competitions this season - he has found the perfect foil in Laimer, a partner who offers the absolute defensive security required to let a creative maverick roam free.
"Konrad Laimer has developed into a very important player in defence," he said. "I think the team performed worst in the three or four games without him. Laimer is outstanding as a right-back, which isn't actually his position, and he also makes an impact going forward. He forms a duo with Michael Olise , similar to Philipp Lahm and Arjen Robben."
The contract dilemma facing Bayern
With Laimer's contract running until 2027, Bayern are approaching the critical window where they must decide whether to extend his terms or risk letting his value depreciate. The situation forces the board to weigh the defender's immense utility against his commercial standing. While he may not sell shirts like a marquee forward, his consistency is undeniable. However, the pundit suggests that in the brutal reality of the transfer market, Laimer falls into a different category than the club's "untouchables."
"It would obviously be a loss if he left, but he would be easier to replace than a leader like Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich, or Dayot Upamecano," the legend admitted. "Alphonso Davies also signed a good new contract some time ago, and I understand that Laimer wants to move up in the salary structure."
Wage structure headaches for the Bavarians
The negotiation table at Bayern has become a complicated place in recent years. The days of keeping salary details behind closed doors are largely over, with leaks frequently exposing the club's wage bill to the public and the locker room. This transparency has created a significant headache for director Max Eberl, who is tasked with trimming a bloated budget while keeping a squad of ego-driven superstars harmonious.
"Five or six years ago, salary figures started to be leaked. Since then, everyone knows what everyone else earns. Players come forward and say, 'Why does he get paid more than me?'" the legend explained regarding the modern dressing room climate. "That hasn't made things any easier for FC Bayern, and that's the difficulty Max Eberl is facing now. But I believe that Konni Laimer is valued just as much as a player who earns five, six, or seven million more."
Why should Laimer switch?
Despite the potential for a higher salary abroad, the prevailing wisdom suggests Laimer's best move is to stay put. He possesses a rare advantage in Munich: a deep connection with the sporting leadership. His relationship with sporting director Christoph Freund dates back to their shared time at Red Bull Salzburg, creating a layer of trust that is hard to replicate elsewhere. Furthermore, the arrival of Kompany has revitalized the atmosphere at the club, making Munich a destination for enjoyment as well as silverware.
"Why should he choose to go abroad for half a million or a million more, where he would first have to settle in and prove himself again?" the pundit asked, questioning the logic of a transfer. "In Vincent Kompany, he has a coach who stands by his players and instils in them the importance of enjoying themselves. A professional footballer... enjoys playing for a club where there is fun and camaraderie, and where titles are won. All of that is available at FC Bayern."
