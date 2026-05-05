Bayern Munich show interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's 16-year-old brother as forward travels to Germany for meeting

The news of Bayern's interest comes during an incredibly busy period for the teenager. Tornike was named in the Dinamo Tbilisi senior squad for the first time during their recent Erovnuli Liga clash against Dinamo Batumi, a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

His inclusion in the matchday squad at such a young age highlights his rapid progression through the ranks.

Immediately following the conclusion of that fixture, the youngster boarded a flight to Germany.

While his brother Khvicha prepares for high-stakes battles in the Champions League, Tornike is now beginning to navigate the waters of elite European recruitment himself as he explores a potential move to the Allianz Arena.