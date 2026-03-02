Bayern Munich eye Benfica teenager as bid to sign Feyenoord full-back becomes too expensive

The interest in Banjaqui comes at a time when Bayern's pursuit of Feyenoord's Givairo Read is hitting significant obstacles. Although the club held concrete talks with Read’s representatives, the deal has become increasingly complicated. Sky reports that talks although with Read's camp are becoming more concrete, the Dutchman appears injury-prone and the deal is becoming quite expensive due to varied interest in him.

This escalating cost and Read's recent fitness record have forced Bayern's recruitment team to broaden their horizons. While the Feyenoord star remains a priority, the club is unwilling to overpay or take excessive risks on a player whose availability has been inconsistent. This strategic pivot has opened the door for Banjaqui, who represents a different kind of investment - one focused on long-term development and high physical upside.