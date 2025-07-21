Bayern Munich expect Liverpool to soften stance on selling Luis Diaz as Bundesliga giants look to build fearsome attack around Harry Kane L. Diaz Bayern Munich Transfers Liverpool Premier League Bundesliga

Bayern Munich believe Liverpool will soften their stance on selling Luis Diaz this summer after spending close to £300 million ($402m) in the ongoing transfer window. The Reds are close to signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, which could convince them to allow Diaz to exit Anfield. The Colombian winger is keen to leave the Reds and join the Bundesliga giants.