Bayern Munich chief gives Harry Kane contract update & confirms Michael Olise transfer stance

While Kane’s future looks set to be tied down, Bayern have also issued a stern hands-off warning regarding Olise. The French winger has been in sensational form, contributing heavily to Bayern's hunt for a treble this season. Despite significant interest from the Premier League, specifically from Liverpool who are scouring Europe for a replacement for Mohamed Salah, Bayern have no intention of selling.

Rummenigge was categoric in his assessment of the former Crystal Palace man, stating there is no amount of money that would tempt the club to part ways with him. "He's a wonderful player. I also appreciate how reserved and almost media-shy he is. That's rare these days. He's a great guy, and on the pitch, he's outstanding, the way he plays football, almost magically. In 2009, we had an incredible offer from Chelsea for Franck Ribéry. At the time, it would have been a new world transfer record. I then went to our then CFO, Karl Hopfner, and Uli Hoeneß with this offer. We discussed it for two hours, trying to figure out what to do with it. That day, we made a fundamental decision: that in the future, we would never sell a player we would miss on the pitch. And this unwritten rule still applies today. For a player like Olise, there's no price tag that would make us flinch."