Bayern Munich CEO issues update on Harry Kane's contract situation & talks up his 'incredible importance'
Dreesen welcomes 'positive signals' on Kane
The hierarchy at Bayern has reacted with delight to public comments made by their star striker regarding his long-term future. Kane, who joined the German giants in the summer of 2023, recently visited a fan club where he opened the door to extending his tenure well beyond his current deal, saying it is "100 per cent possible".
When asked about these "positive signals" during a media engagement, Bayern's chief executive Dreesen did not hide his satisfaction. The executive views the England captain as the cornerstone of the club’s current project and welcomed the player's public declaration of commitment.
"If he said that, then I am happy about it," Dreesen said at a fan club. "He is very important to our team with his goals, his style of play and his leadership skills."
Talks planned for the 'appropriate time'
With Kane's current contract set to expire in June 2027, the club is approaching the window where renewal talks typically become a priority. At 32 years of age, the next contract signed by the forward will likely be the last major deal of his career.
Dreesen confirmed that while there is no immediate panic to put pen to paper today, the club are preparing to sit down with their number nine when the moment is right. The relationship between the player's camp and the board remains strong, built on the trust established during his initial transfer.
"We will certainly speak to each other at the appropriate and right time," Dreesen explained. "We have great trust in the process and in Harry."
Memories of the 2023 'fight'
Dreesen also took a moment to reflect on the arduous process that brought Kane to the Bundesliga in the first place. The saga in the summer of 2023 was one of the most protracted transfer battles in recent history, with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy notoriously difficult to negotiate with.
Bayern eventually secured their man for a fee exceeding £86 million, a club record. Dreesen recalled the intensity of those negotiations as a period that forged a bond between the club and the player.
"I can still remember the summer of 2023 well, how intensively we - and I personally - fought to get Harry to come to Munich," Dreesen said.
That effort has paid dividends. Kane settled quickly on the pitch, breaking goalscoring records in his debut season. However, Dreesen highlighted that the settlement off the pitch has been just as crucial. After initially living in a hotel, Kane's family has relocated to Bavaria, a move that has seemingly cemented his happiness.
"I have felt especially in the last few months how comfortable he and his family feel here," the CEO added.
Kane's commitment to the cause
The CEO's comments came in direct response to Kane's appearance at a traditional fan club visit on Sunday. It is customary for Bayern players to visit local supporters' groups during the winter break, and it was during one of these intimate Q&A sessions that Kane revealed his mindset.
When asked about staying past 2027, Kane reportedly told fans it was "100 per cent possible" and that he could not imagine a better place to be right now. This sentiment aligns with his on-pitch demeanour; he recently featured in the club's 5-0 friendly victory over Red Bull Salzburg, helping the team prepare for the Bundesliga restart against Wolfsburg.
Bayern, understandably, do not want to see him leave for one of their European rivals. He has scored an impeccable 115 goals in just 121 games for the German giants. This season alone he has 30 from 25 appearances.
