adidas
Bayern Munich unveil 'wild' new Oktoberfest kit as Bundesliga giants ditch tradition for 2026-27 celebration
Bayern embrace the festival spirit
With the autumn chill arriving in Bavaria, Bayern have officially launched their annual Oktoberfest kit for the 2026-27 season. The highly anticipated release comes in the week leading up to the start of the world-famous beer festival.
The Bundesliga giants have dropped a dedicated official jersey to mark the event, locally known as Wiesn, every single year since 2021. However, this year's wild offering stands out as one of the boldest and most vibrant additions to the collection yet.
A departure from traditional designs
While previous iterations have featured subtle, traditional nods decorated with plush gold trim, the creative shackles have completely come off for the 2026-27 campaign. The new design ignores the demure approach of the past to purely celebrate the vibrant atmosphere and revelry of Oktoberfest.
The striking shirt features a complex abstract floral pattern strewn across a dark black base. Bouquets of blurred flowers in vivid shades of red, white, blue, yellow and green create a bewildering, eye-catching graphic.
Adding a touch of retro charm, the kit incorporates the classic Adidas trefoil logo on the chest. It also proudly displays the bespoke "FC Bayern Wiesn" club crest that has featured on most of their recent Oktoberfest releases.
Lederhosen and full fan apparel
The zany new look is a sharp stylistic contrast to last season's handsome cream and green jersey. That particular shirt was carefully designed to coincide with the club's 125th anniversary alongside the 190th edition of the historic Munich festival.
Beyond the pitch, the vibrant new shirt forms the centrepiece of a wider Bayern Oktoberfest apparel collection. Fans can purchase matching jackets, cardigans and sweat pants to complete their striking matchday look.
For supporters wishing to go all out, the Bavarian club are even selling authentic traditional attire. Genuine leather Bayern lederhosen shorts, heavy woollen boot socks and classic dirndl dresses are all readily available through official club stores.
- adidas
Premiering at the Allianz Arena
Fans will not have to wait very long to see the radical new strip in live action. Bayern are planning to debut the special edition Wiesn kit under the lights at the Allianz Arena later this week.
The German heavyweights will wear the vibrant colours when they take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on September 18. This domestic fixture falls perfectly into place, arriving just one day before the 191st Munich Oktoberfest officially kicks off.
A decisive victory on home soil would provide the perfect start to the city's annual celebrations. The Bayern squad and supporters alike will be eager to carry three points straight into the opening weekend of the festival.
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