Bayer Leverkusen director reveals how Liverpool beat Bayern Munich and Manchester City to secure Florian Wirtz transfer

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has opened up on how Liverpool beat Bayern Munich and Manchester City to secure the transfer for German sensation Florian Wirtz this summer. Wirtz opted to move to Anfield for a British record transfer fee of £116 million ($159m) despite strong interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern and the Cityzens.

Leverkusen director revealed how Liverpool signed Wirtz

Reds beat Bayern and Man City to sign the German

Joined the Reds for a British record fee