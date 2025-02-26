'He battered me' - Wayne Rooney opens up on Sir Alex Ferguson's infamous 'hairdryer treatment' at Man Utd & one particularly heated exchange with legendary ex-boss that inspired hat-trick
Wayne Rooney opened up on Sir Alex Ferguson's famous hairdryer treatment and explained how it inspired him to score a hat-trick for Manchester United.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United legend known for his 'hairdryer treatment'
- Rooney on receiving end of it many times
- Once hit back at manager and scored a hat-trick