'We get battered' - Brennan Johnson delivers blunt Tottenham assessment after ending Spurs' trophy hoodoo with Europa League-winning goal against Man Utd to give Ange Postecoglou 'mic drop' moment

Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson was delighted to end the club's long trophy drought due to their fans being 'battered' over a lack of success.