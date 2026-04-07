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Bato on his relationship with Ancelotti: He named his dog after me

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Former Rossoneri star looks back on his fondest memories

Former Milan star Alexandre Pato has revealed some behind-the-scenes details of his golden era with the Rossoneri, during which he shone under the guidance of veteran manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Pato spoke at length about his time with Milan and his life since retirement in an exclusive interview with CBS Sports Golazo.

Pato joined Milan as a teenager in 2007, won the Golden Boy award in 2009 and claimed the Serie A title in the 2010–11 season.

  • The list of legends... a state of bewilderment

    Joining such a prestigious club at such a young age wasn’t always an easy transition, as Pato explained: “When I arrived in Milan, I went into the dressing room on my own.”

    He added: “I saw the photos and names around the dressing room and was stunned: Kaka, Seedorf, Pirlo, Gattuso, Maldini, Ronaldo too. I said, ‘Wow’… It was amazing.”

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  • He named his dog after me

    Speaking about his relationship with manager Ancelotti, Pato said that the veteran Italian had helped him settle in Milan more than anyone else.

    He confirmed that they are still in touch and enjoy a close relationship, citing as proof: “Ancelotti named his dog Pato; we were that close.”

    He continued: “I feel that Ancelotti is more than just a manager; he is a friend and a father figure. When I was in Milan, I was 17 years old. So when I arrived there, he came to the gate at Milanello, took my hand and said, ‘Right, go inside; I want to introduce you to the other players’.”

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    He continued: “He spoke to every player and said, ‘Guys, this is Pato.’ They said, ‘Hello Pato, good luck, and we’re here for you.’”

    He added: “That’s why I think Ancelotti is more than just a manager; he’s a gentleman.”

    Bato has no doubt about Ancelotti’s place among the greatest football managers, saying: “For me, he is the best manager ever.”

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