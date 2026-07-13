‘Bare minimum’ target set for £116m Florian Wirtz after double Premier League & World Cup flops with Liverpool & Germany

Quizzed on whether Wirtz has to reach double figures in both goal contribution departments next season, former Liverpool midfielder Murphy - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with BetWright football betting - said: “Absolutely. Confidence plays a factor. Of course, he walked into a team that was in transition. We got some new players and players had gone. When they started struggling, it was harder for him to impact the games.

“Adjusting to a new league and lifestyle is difficult, even for really good technical players. But ultimately, he did have a decent spell in the middle of the season to be fair to him and showed glimpses of what he's about, but it wasn't enough. The step up has to come now. Not just because of the size of the fee, because Liverpool need their best players to be on their best game.

“I always think if you play in an attacking role, whether it be off the left, as a 10, off the right now when most teams play like a 4-2-3-1 or whatever formation, you've got to be looking at double figures, assists and goals.

“That's a bare minimum. Because the best players in the world and around Europe who are playing in those positions are comfortably getting those numbers. So you've got to aim for that. Because looking good without end product doesn't win you football matches. There weren't enough big games where he impacted them.

“I think physically he's going to be better. I'd be amazed if he wasn't physically better when he comes back, which is obviously helpful. He'll be more settled with his environment, where he lives, surroundings, team-mates, all those things. But he's going to have to step up in a massive season for him.

“I do feel there's more to come. But unfortunately, the price tag itself doesn't guarantee success. So I think he'll be better. I hope he'll be better. I think he will. And I think that if he can start looking at, obviously if you're getting double figures, goals and assists, then you're really impacting the team. That should be the bare minimum.”