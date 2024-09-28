How Barcelona plan to get rid of unwanted 'financial burden' Frenkie de Jong as midfielder's transfer stance finally shifts

ImagoGOALHow Barcelona plan to get rid of unwanted 'financial burden' Frenkie de Jong as midfielder's transfer stance finally shiftsBarcelonaF. de JongTransfersLaLigaBarcelona have come up with a plan to offload Frenkie de Jong, with the midfielder now willing to consider an exit from the club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarcelona want to offload De Jong next summerWill pay Dutchman his deferred wagesMidfielder may now be willing to consider exitFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below