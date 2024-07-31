Joao-Cancelo(C)GettyImages
Soham Mukherjee

Barcelona table fresh Joao Cancelo bid with Man City outcast willing to take wage cut to seal transfer

Joao CanceloBarcelonaManchester CityTransfersLaLigaPremier League

Barcelona have reportedly submitted a fresh bid for Joao Cancelo with the Manchester City outcast willing to take a wage cut to seal the transfer.

  • Barcelona submit a second bid for Cancelo
  • Catalan club propose another loan for the player
  • Ready to pay another €18m in mandatory purchase next summer
