Why Barcelona may struggle to fulfil desire to keep Man City loanee Joao Cancelo beyond the summer - explained

Ritabrata BanerjeeWhy Barcelona may struggle to fulfil desire to keep Man City loanee Joao Cancelo beyond the summer - explainedBarcelonaJoao CanceloTransfersManchester CityPremier LeagueBarcelona might not be able to keep Joao Cancelo for a second loan spell as Manchester City look to sell the player in the summer.Cancelo might move out of Barcelona next seasonMan City likely to sell him permanentlySaudi clubs eyeing move for Cancelo