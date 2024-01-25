Barcelona starlet Alejandro Balde faces surgery and lengthy lay-off after suffering hamstring injury in Copa del Rey quarter-final

Barcelona starlet Alejandro Balde faces surgery and lengthy lay-off after suffering hamstring injury in Copa del Rey quarter-finalThomas HindleGetty ImagesBarcelonaXavi HernandezLaLigaBarcelona left-back could need surgery on a hamstraing injury sustained against Athletic Club, which would leave him out for the rest of the season Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBalde left Athletic Club in first half with hamstring issueAwaiting final say on surgeryAn operation would see him miss the season