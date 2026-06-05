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'It's all thanks to Unai Emery' - Barcelona and Spain legend owes 'entire career' to Aston Villa coach after shock change in position
Alba reflects on the position change that shaped his career
Alba has revealed that Emery played the defining role in his development by moving him from a wide attacking position to left-back during their time together at Valencia from 2009 to 2012. Alba began his professional career as a winger, but Emery identified qualities that he believed were better suited to a deeper role. Although the change was not immediately welcomed by the player, it ultimately became the turning point in his rise to the top of European football.
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Alba pays tribute to Emery's influence
The former Barcelona defender believes the decision laid the foundations for the success that followed, including major honours at club and international level. Speaking on the El Camino de Mario podcast, he said: " I was twenty years old and [David] Villa was an idol in Valencia. Emery told me, 'Come join the first team.'
"I had other offers from the second and first divisions, but Emery insisted a lot. I did preseason, it went well, and although I went a while without playing, in a Europa League match against Werder Bremen, we were down to ten men. I was warming up at halftime and the fitness coach, Pako Ayestaran, told me, 'You're going in,' and I said, 'Great,' and then he said, 'At full-back.' So, for me it was a moment of not knowing what to do, it was a new position for me.
"At first, I didn't take it very well; when you're a kid you make mistakes. What I didn't know was that Emery He was doing me a favor for the entire career I've had. Without that change of position, I wouldn't have had the career I had. I started playing, I was heavily criticized, but Emery continued to believe in me, and I'm still grateful to him for that today. And we remember because in the training sessions before, when I was trying out, I didn't want to play as a full-back. And I didn't take it very well. Thanks to Emery, I've had the career I've had. He's one of the best coaches in the world, without a doubt."
A decision that led to trophies and success
Emery's decision helped transform Alba into one of Europe's leading full-backs. The Spaniard earned a move to Barcelona in 2012 and went on to spend 11 seasons at Camp Nou. During that period, Alba made more than 450 appearances and won six league titles. His attacking partnership with Blaugrana's forward line became one of the team's most recognisable strengths, with the foundations of that success traced back to his repositioning at Valencia.
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Emery continues to make his mark at Aston Villa
Despite Alba's retirement, Emery remains focused on Villa's continued progress. The Spaniard has earned recognition for developing players and improving performances throughout his managerial career. He also further solidified his reputation as one of Europe's top managers after winning the Europa League with the Villans last season, marking his fifth European title with three different clubs.