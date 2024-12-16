Cardoso VarelaGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Barcelona set to sign controversial Portuguese wonderkid Cardoso Varela

TransfersLaLigaLiga PortugalFC PortoBarcelona

Barcelona are keen to add the talents of the young Cardoso Varela to their club's youth ranks and are apparently closing in on a transfer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barca close to signing Portuguese talent Varela
  • Plays primarily as a left winger
  • Is a product of the Porto youth academy
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱