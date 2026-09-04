Barcelona break €1 billion barrier as board announces record-breaking financial results for 2025-26 season

The undisputed highlight of Barca's 2025-26 financial review is an unprecedented explosion in club revenue. For the first time in their storied history, the Catalan heavyweights have successfully surpassed the €1 billion income mark within a single season.

This record-breaking turnover ensures that Barcelona will post positive ordinary results for a third consecutive year. In their official statement, the club emphasised that this milestone achieves their long-stated target of "financial stability," serving as a monumental operational triumph amidst a highly complex transition period for the institution.

"The meeting today was to present the annual accounts for the 25/26 season, which show positive ordinary results for a third consecutive season, as such meeting the target of financial stability in a season marked by significant operational and capacity considerations," read the club's official statement.