Another lever pulled! Barcelona push to sign Xavi Simons on loan from PSG as RB Leipzig struggle to fund permanent deal

GettyMitchell FrettonAnother lever pulled! Barcelona push to sign Xavi Simons on loan from PSG as RB Leipzig struggle to fund permanent dealXavi SimonsBarcelonaRB LeipzigTransfersBundesligaLaLigaBarcelona are prioritising the loan signing of Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSimons set for another spell away from FranceRB Leipzig, Barcelona and Premier League clubs interestedPSG do not want to sell him permanentlyArticle continues below