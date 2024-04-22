Furious Barcelona president Joan Laporta admits Blaugrana could demand Clasico replay over disallowed goal as he calls out 'abuse' of VAR in FOUR-MINUTE rant after defeat to Real Madrid BarcelonaReal MadridLamine YamalLaLigaReal Madrid vs Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta speculated that his club could ask for a replay of their fixture with Real Madrid after refereeing controversy.