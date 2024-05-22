Barcelona pre-season 2024: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Here's everything you need to know about Barcelona's pre-season games and how to watch them.

The 2023-24 season saw Barcelona finish second in La Liga, behind arch-rivals Real Madrid. There wasn't even a competition for the title and the Blaugrana will be disappointed with their season.

The 2024-25 season should offer renewed hope of getting back to their best with new players added to the squad over the summer transfer window. They will be desperate to hunt for trophies alongside Real Madrid, but before that hunt begins, they will need to go through a strong pre-season to get the squad ready.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Barcelona's pre-season plans ahead of the 2024-25 season, plus ticket information, where to watch games live and more.