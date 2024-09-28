Barcelona player ratings vs Osasuna: An unbelievable result! Robert Lewandowski & Co. completely fall apart as Hansi Flick's winning start comes to an end

The hosts turned in an absolutely incredible performance against a dire Blaugrana on Saturday

Hansi Flick picked a rotated Barcelona XI against Osasuna on Saturday night but paid dearly for it, as the Camp Nou side were beaten 4-2 in sensational circumstances.

After just 18 minutes, Osasuna had the lead, as Ante Budimir powered a header into the top corner after overpowering Pau Cubarsi. Before the half-hour mark, Bryan Zaragoza added a second, as Osasuna won the ball in midfield, and a superb through ball was played behind Sergi Dominguez and Jules Kounde, for the winger to finish.

At half-time, Barcelona chose not to ring the changes, sending the same XI out to try to spark a comeback. Pau Victor got the message within eight minutes, shooting from range, but he was indebted to some terrible goalkeeping as Sergio Herrera just seemed to palm the ball into the bottom corner.

Then, Hansi Flick called for both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal to rise from the bench but Osasuna swiftly extended their lead from the penalty spot after Dominguez brought down Budimir in the area; the striker dusted himself down to score a second and his side's third.

And with five minutes remaining, Osasuna scored a brilliant fourth, Abel Bretones powering an effort into the top corner from range.

Yamal scored a long-range consolation to save Barca from a result that would certainly have been seen as humiliating.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from El Sadar...