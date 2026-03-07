Barcelona player ratings vs Athletic Club: Lamine Yamal is a joke! Teenager's moment of magic keeps blunt Blaugrana four points clear in La Liga title race

Athletic were dealt a bitter blow just nine minutes in, as Unai Gomez fell awkwardly and appeared to twist his knee, leading to him being helped from the pitch and replaced.

The first half was disrupted by issues of injuries and collisions, with more time dedicated to treatment than goalmouth action. On the stroke of half-time, however, Inaki Williams did have the ball in the net, though he was clearly offside.

Before the hour mark, Pau Cubarsi was lucky to avoid being sent off as he brought Williams down while last man. The referee gave the Barcelona defender a yellow card instead of a red, and VAR bafflingly opted against intervening to recommend a dismissal.

Minutes later, Hansi Flick rolled the dice, as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Fermin Lopez all came on as Barca went in search of a late winner. But it was almost inevitably Yamal who answered the call, cutting in off the right, controlling brilliantly, and finishing with perfect technique, drawing gasps from even the home fans.

Athletic pushed for an equaliser but were unable to break Barca down, as Flick's side recorded a major victory in the title race.

GOAL rates Barca's players from San Mames...