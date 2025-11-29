Barcelona 3-1 AlavesGOAL
Matthew Judge

Barcelona player ratings vs Alaves: Lamine Yamal's back with a bang! Spaniard recovers from Stamford Bridge shocker to produce creative masterclass & send Hansi Flick's troops top of the pile

Lamine Yamal scored one and set up another as Barcelona came from behind to defeat Alaves 3-1 to rise to the top of La Liga on Saturday afternoon. Hansi Flick’s side bounced back from their Champions League defeat against Chelsea in midweek with a tight victory which saw them claim top spot ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to Girona on Sunday evening.

In just their second match back at the renovated Camp Nou, Barcelona found themselves 1-0 down inside the first minute when midfielder Marc Casado fluffed his clearance from a corner before keeping onside Alaves’ Pablo Ibanez, who tapped home from close range. However, the hosts were level when Yamal found the back of the net from Raphinha’s excellent cutback, before the Brazil star soon set up Dani Olmo to make it 2-1 in what was an end-to-end first half.

Dominating possession without creating too many chances in a stop-start second half, Barcelona soon turned to substitute Pedri, who made his return from a leg injury sustained in October's Clasico defeat against Real. And the 23-year-old quickly made his influence count, teeing up Yamal who almost found the top left corner with an ambitious effort from distance.

Performing admirably while camped in their own half, Alaves had a couple of rare opportunities to make it 2-2 when striker Lucas Boye’s low effort forced an important block from Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi, before goalkeeper Joan Garcia made a super stop to deny substitute Jon Guridi. However, the Blaugrana made Eduardo Coudet's visitors’ pay late on when Olmo played a lovely give-and-go with Yamal before slotting home his second of the game.

With the comeback victory wrapped up, Flick's men moved two points clear of fierce rivals Real ahead of their game against 18th-placed Girona on Sunday.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Camp Nou...

  FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (7/10):

    On the deck and in all sorts of trouble, the shot-stopper made an incredible recovery save as he rose to deny Alaves' Jonny Otto in the first half. The Spaniard then thwarted midfielder Guridi late on.

    Eric Garcia (5/10):

    The utility man found it difficult to contain Alaves winger Abderrahman Rebbach in the first half, before being replaced by Jules Kounde after the break.

    Pau Cubarsi (7/10):

    In a cool and composed performance, the youngster made a crucial interception as Alaves' Boye went close to making it 2-2 in the dying stages.

    Gerard Martin (6/10):

    Playing out of position at centre-back, the defender recovered from a shaky start by recording the pre-assist for Olmo's first-half effort.

    Alejandro Balde (7/10):

    Marauding forward at every opportunity, the influential left-back slipped in Raphinha in the lead up to Yamal's equaliser.

  FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports

    Midfield

    Marc Bernal (5/10):

    Looking to impress after struggling for minutes following his return from injury, the midfielder was quiet before being replaced at the interval.

    Marc Casado (5/10):

    The midfielder was at fault for Alaves' goal, failing to clear the corner before keeping midfielder Ibanez onside. He grew into the game, however, showing good composure on the ball.

    Dani Olmo (8/10):

    Operating as the No. 10, the midfielder crashed the box to convert Raphinha's lovely cross and complete Barcelona's first-half turnaround. And the Spain international made it 3-1 late on, sending the ball beyond Alaves goalkeeper and captain Antonio Sivera.

  FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (8/10):

    Dribbling past Alaves left-back Victor Parada time and time again, the winger made it 1-1 with a tidy finish but he should have scored moments later, hitting the post after rounding Alaves' Sivera. In the final moments of the game, the wonderkid helped Barcelona wrap up the victory as he teed up Olmo with a crisp through ball.

    Robert Lewandowski (6/10):

    While goalscoring opportunities were few and far between, the striker was neat and tidy with his hold-up play, offering a platform for the likes of Yamal and Raphinha.

    Raphinha (8/10):

    In what was a terrific performance from the stand-in captain, the forward provided the two crosses which led to Yamal and Olmo's first-half goals. He then had a great chance to score himself but he was thwarted by Sivera one-on-one.

  RC Celta de Vigo v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports

    Subs & Manager

    Jules Kounde (6/10):

    Brought on at half-time for Eric Garcia, the France international almost registered an assist but Olmo was unable to convert from his dangerous cross.

    Andreas Christensen (N/A):

    A late substitute, the centre-back was unable to make enough of an impact.

    Pedri (7/10):

    In his first appearance since last month's Clasico, the midfielder showed no signs of rustiness, setting up Yamal who went close with a long-range effort.

    Ferran Torres (6/10):

    A second-half substitute, the former Manchester City man received little service despite Barcelona controlling possession.

    Marcus Rashford (6/10):

    Replacing Marc Bernal for the second half, the forward was fairly lively, twisting and teasing his way past Alaves' Otto.

    Hansi Flick (6/10):

    With the scoreline tight, the German was proactive with his substitutions, watching on as Pedri impressed following his return from injury.

