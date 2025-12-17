Barcelona plan contract talks with Hansi Flick as Camp Nou club aim to secure German coach's long-term future

The mood in Catalonia this December is a world away from the uncertainty and financial gloom that has clouded recent winters. Under the stewardship of Flick, Barcelona have not only rediscovered their winning touch but have done so with a brand of high-intensity, physically dominant football that has taken La Liga by storm. With the team flying high in the league and looking like genuine contenders on the European stage, the club’s hierarchy has decided to act decisively to ensure the architect of this resurgence goes nowhere.

According to a new report from German publication Bild, the Barcelona board is plotting a major surprise for their head coach. While contract discussions are typically reserved for the summer months or the final weeks of a campaign, president Laporta and sporting director Deco are eager to break with tradition. They are reportedly preparing a concrete offer to extend Flick’s stay well beyond his current deal, a move designed to lock down the 60-year-old as the face of the club’s sporting project for years to come.