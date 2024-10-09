Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Revealed: Barcelona still owe SEVEN clubs money for 2022 Robert Lewandowski transfer from Bayern Munich

BarcelonaR. LewandowskiLaLigaBayern MunichBorussia DortmundTransfers

Barcelona are still in debt to seven clubs over the deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, their accounts have revealed.

  • Barcelona in debt to multiple clubs
  • Bayern owed the most
  • Clubs such as Lech Poznan and Borussia Dortmund also owed
