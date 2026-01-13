Getty
Barcelona 'open' to keeping Robert Lewandowski beyond end of season as 37-year-old striker delays future decision amid MLS & Saudi transfer links
Lewandowski still knows where the goal is
AS admit that a departure for Lewandowski appeared “inevitable” at one stage, with his striking berth often being filled by Ferran Torres in Hansi Flick’s plans. He did, however, hit 46 goals across all competitions last season and has reached double figures again this term.
His latest effort proved to be a crucial one as Barca battled past Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. His composed finish there, which saw the ball clipped over Thibaut Courtois, proved that he has lost none of his touch in the final third.
Lewandowski attracting MLS & Saudi Pro League interest
Plenty of teams are ready to acquire that skillset, with exit talk having raged in Catalunya for some time. The Chicago Fire are said to have a proposal on the table that would see Lewandowski join the likes of Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min and Thomas Muller in MLS.
Big-spending clubs in the Middle East are also ready to make a play for Lewandowski’s signature, with it accepted that sides in America “cannot compete financially with those from Saudi Arabia”.
Lewandowski has, however, made no definitive decision on his future. The same can also be said for Barcelona. AS claims that they are “open” to the idea of a proven performer sticking around for at least another 12 months. Discussions are planned for a “later” date.
How Lewandowski's stack up against Messi & Suarez
AS reports on how Lewandowski boasts the full respect of everybody at Camp Nou, for his “behaviour and professionalism in the locker room”. Flick accepts that he needs the Pole around as Torres cannot lead the line in every game by himself.
Barcelona’s manager has said when asked about the future for an iconic No.9: “I don’t know where Robert Lewandowski will be next season. I’m really happy with him, but I am honest too. I spoke with him. We’ll see what happens and we’ll decide at the end of the season.”
Lewandowski is close to many members of Barca’s first-team squad, including younger team-mates such as 18-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal. He is considered to be the perfect role model for emerging talents.
The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich striker is said to appreciate that his “career is coming to an end and is savoring every moment”. He is, with 111 goals to his name, only 10 efforts away from entering the top 10 of Barcelona’s greatest ever marksmen.
His goals per game average (0.66) stacks up against some legendary figures - including Mariano Martin (0.90), Lionel Messi (0.86), Kubala (0.76) and Luis Suarez (09.69). Barca are understandably reluctant to part with such firepower.
Emulate Ronaldo? Lewandowski could play beyond 40
The man himself has been playing cards close to his chest when it comes to future plans. Lewandowski said in December, with his contract continuing to run down: “I still have time to make a decision. Right now, I don’t know where I want to play. There’s no need to think about it yet. I don’t know which direction to take, but I don’t have any pressure.”
He went on to say, with extension talks still possible in Catalunya: “I am not talking to the coach about interested clubs. It’s not about cutting my salary in half. A lot depends on the club’s plan and what I want.”
Lewandowski joined Barcelona for €45 million (£39m/$52m) in 2022 when bringing a record-shattering stint at Bayern Munich to a close. He has won two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey while representing the Blaugrana and has previously suggested that he could emulate Portuguese GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo by playing into his 40s.
