Barcelona prepare official Julian Alvarez bid with Atletico Madrid star rejecting Arsenal and PSG for dream Camp Nou switch

Flick is not messing around in his quest to restore Barcelona to the pinnacle of European football. Having already moved to secure English talent Anthony Gordon from Newcastle in a deal worth €70 million plus variables, the German tactician has made it clear that additional reinforcements are required. Flick wants goals, and he considers it primordial to point the offensive line if the club truly intends to challenge for the Champions League next season.

Flick understands that replacing a prolific figure such as the departing veteran Robert Lewandowski will require a comprehensive approach. Consequently, the Blaugrana are working on a secondary marquee signing, with Alvarez emerging as the priority target to complete a dream strike force that can compete on all fronts, per Marca report.