Barcelona offer Robert Lewandowski new contract with wage cut in bid to fight off MLS interest

Barcelona have presented Lewandowski with a proposal that would see him extend his stay in Catalonia beyond the 2025-26 campaign, according to Sport. However, the terms of the deal reflect the club's ongoing financial constraints, requiring the 37-year-old to accept a wage cut of around half of his current salary. The deal is bolstered by various performance-related variables that could see his earnings increase if he maintains his high output on the pitch.

Club president Joan Laporta has been a vocal supporter of the move, publicly stating his desire to keep the legendary forward at the club. The atmosphere between the player’s camp, led by super-agent Pini Zahavi, and the Blaugrana board is said to be at an all-time high following Laporta's recent electoral success. Lewandowski has expressed that his family's comfort in Barcelona is his top priority, making him more open to a reduced financial package than he might otherwise have been.