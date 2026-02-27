Barcelona make Marcus Rashford decision! LaLiga club finally make call on signing Man Utd loanee

Rashford has shone under Hansi Flick this season having scored four goals and provided six assists for the Spanish giants as Barcelona look to defend their La Liga crown. However, the Blaugrana had been pondering whether to retain Rashford's services beyond his loan spell, which expires on June 30th.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Barcelona are prepared to make Rashford's move permanent and willing to pay €30m (£26m) in order to retain the forward's services. The fee itself would be paid in three yearly instalments of €10m, while personal terms wouldn't be an issue for the 28-year-old.

Barcelona are yet to receive final approval for the transfer, and there are question marks over the length of the contract that would be offered to Rashford and whether his salary can be adapted to La Liga's financial regulations. However, there appears to be a desire to get this deal done with Rashford happy in Barcelona and the club pleased with the player's impact in Spain.