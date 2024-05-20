Ayoze Perez Isco Real Betis 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

Barcelona line up shock move for former Newcastle and Leicester City man with €4m release clause

BarcelonaAyoze PerezTransfersLaLigaReal BetisNewcastleLeicesterPremier League

Barcelona are plotting a surprise bid to sign former Newcastle and Leicester star Ayoze Perez in the summer transfer window, a report says.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Barcelona looking to sign new winger
  • Summer transfer options limited by budget
  • Could pursue €4m Betis star Perez
Article continues below

Editors' Picks