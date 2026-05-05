Getty Images Sport
Barcelona made Kylian Mbappe offer before signing Ousmane Dembele to replace Neymar, reveals ex-club president
Mbappe was on the radar after Neymar shock
In a revealing interview with SER, former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has opened up about the club's attempts to secure Mbappe's signature.
The period followed the stunning departure of Neymar, who left Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222 million deal that sent shockwaves through the football world.
Bartomeu admitted that the club were not prepared for the Brazilian's exit, stating: “Neymar’s departure came as a shock to the club; we didn’t want him to leave.”
The departure forced the board to look at the market's most promising talents, with Mbappe, then at Monaco, emerging as a primary target.
- Getty Images Sport
Why Barca chose Dembele over Mbappe
While Mbappe was eventually signed by PSG, Barcelona had initially explored the possibility of bringing the Frenchman to Catalonia. Bartomeu explained that the club made simultaneous efforts for both Mbappe and Dembele, but ultimately deferred to the judgment of those in the dugout.
The former president detailed the process, saying: “After that, we started looking for a replacement. We made an offer for Mbappe and another for Dembele.The coaching staff preferred Dembele.”
It was this preference from the technical department that led Barca to finalize a €105m deal plus add-ons with Borussia Dortmund for Dembele instead of pursuing the Monaco star further.
The financial reality of the Mbappe deal
Despite the club's interest, the financial specifications of a potential Mbappe transfer were daunting. Bartomeu clarified that while interest was formal, the asking price set by the Ligue 1 club was a non-negotiable barrier that PSG ultimately cleared.
Reflecting on the negotiations, Bartomeu said: “It wasn’t an offer in the strict sense. They would say to you: he’s worth €180 million. If you want Mbappe, it’s €180 million, and Paris paid it.”
The significant price gap and the technical staff's conviction regarding Dembele's profile meant that Barcelona shifted their focus away from the future Real Madrid star.
- AFP
Learning from the Luis Suarez signing
Bartomeu also took the opportunity to discuss his philosophy on club recruitment during his tenure. He noted that he rarely interfered in sporting decisions, citing the criticism he received following the acquisition of Luis Suarez from Liverpool as a turning point in his administrative approach. The Uruguayan was signed from Liverpool despite his reputation for controversy, though he went on to win the Champions League and four La Liga titles with the club.
“The only decision I made as president or as an administrator, and which I defended vigorously, was the signing of Suarez,” Bartomeu explained. “I was heavily criticised by all the media, so I learnt the lesson that the president or administrators cannot interfere in sporting matters. We must trust the technical staff, the sporting directors and the coaches; it is they who decide on signings.”