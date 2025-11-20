Barcelona keeping special ceremonial kick-off secret and planning half-time performance on Camp Nou return against Athletic Club

Barcelona’s return to the Spotify Camp Nou against Athletic Club marks the end of a 909-day exile and the beginning of a new chapter at the iconic stadium. According to Mundo Deportivo, the club has confirmed that the refurbished venue will welcome 45,000 supporters, with gates opening at 2:15 PM, two hours before the 4:15 PM kick-off, to ensure fans experience the full pre-match lineup of celebrations.

The reopening event is designed to be both emotional and theatrical. As per the report, DJ Mon will be the first to perform as fans enter, followed by the central pre-match segment beginning at 4:00 PM. Catalan duo Figa Flawas will take the stage shortly before kick-off, while the Orfeo Catala will perform the ‘Cant del Barca’ accompanied by fireworks, symbolising the club’s return to its spiritual home.

But the biggest talking point ahead of the match is Barcelona’s deliberate secrecy surrounding a “special ceremonial kickoff.” The club has refused to reveal who will take the honour, teasing supporters with the promise of further surprises throughout the evening. At halftime, popular group The Tyets will perform.

Barca have encouraged fans to arrive early, fill the renovated stands in Blaugrana colours and immerse themselves in what the club describes as a once-in-a-generation moment.