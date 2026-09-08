AFP
'Not a word!' - How Barcelona warned Hansi Flick to avoid Jose Mourinho’s mind games following Real Madrid return
Barcelona wary of the past
Since taking charge at Camp Nou, Flick has earned praise for his calm and composed handling of the Spanish media. The German tactician has consistently avoided controversy, preferring to keep press conferences strictly focused on upcoming opponents rather than getting drawn into external drama.
However, Mourinho's recent return to the Real Madrid dugout prompted a direct intervention from the Barcelona hierarchy. According to SPORT, club officials briefed their head coach on the volatile nature of Mourinho's first spell in the Spanish capital.
The Catalan giants are determined to prevent a repeat of the toxic atmosphere that previously defined the rivalry. Executives specifically reminded Flick of Mourinho's intense psychological battles with their former manager Pep Guardiola, as well as the infamous touchline altercation where he poked late Barcelona boss Tito Vilanova in the eye.
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'Not a word!'
Following their briefing on the dark history of the fixture, Barcelona gave Flick a crystal-clear directive regarding his managerial counterpart. The report claims that instruction from the boardroom was absolute: "Not a word about Mourinho or Real Madrid."
Flick has strictly adhered to the mandate, even as Mourinho has already fired early warning shots. The Portuguese boss has publicly referenced the ongoing Negreira case, whilst simultaneously offering praise for the work done by Flick and sporting director Deco.
When pressed on Mourinho's arrival ahead of Barcelona's league opener against Elche, Flick immediately shut down the line of questioning. He curtly replied: "Are we playing Real Madrid tomorrow? Then ask me about Elche."
Maintaining the peace
The strategy from the Camp Nou boardroom is to deny Mourinho the oxygen he needs to ignite a public feud. By refusing to engage, Barcelona hope to keep the spotlight firmly on the pitch and protect their dressing room from unnecessary external pressure.
While Mourinho's current approach is perceived as slightly less confrontational than his previous stint, Barcelona remain deeply cautious of the Portuguese tactician's mind games. They believe the veteran coach could easily revert to his combative tactics if he senses an opportunity to destabilise his bitter rivals.
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The ultimate test approaches
Flick's diplomatic resolve will face its sternest examination when Barcelona host Real Madrid in this season's first El Clasico on October 25. The Camp Nou showdown will force the German to finally confront questions about Mourinho and the historic rivalry head-on.
Despite the inevitable media circus surrounding the fixture, Flick is expected to maintain his cautious approach. His primary challenge will be navigating the pre-match press conferences without offering up any quotes that could be weaponised by the Madrid camp, keeping his squad entirely focused on securing three vital La Liga points.
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