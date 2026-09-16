Barcelona tie down 'Haaland of the Nile'! Egypt starlet Hamza Abdelkarim signs new long-term contract with massive release clause

The young forward has drawn flattering comparisons to Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland, earning the striking moniker the 'Haaland of the Nile'. Rather than shying away from the heavy expectations, Abdelkarim is actively embracing the connection to the prolific Norwegian.

"When someone asks me which players I look up to and learn from, I think Haaland is an amazing striker," Abdelkarim told reporters following his contract renewal. "He has a lot of strengths. Always when I watch him, I find something I can learn from him and something I can do to improve my game."

He added: "We all know how good he is at scoring goals. He's always in the right place. That's something you can learn. I can see why you're saying I am the Haaland of the Nile."



