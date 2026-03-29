Barcelona given Lamine Yamal reassurances by Spain FA after Raphinha injury blow

Hansi Flick has been dealt a significant blow with the news that Raphinha has picked up a hamstring injury while representing Brazil during the current international window. The winger has been ruled out for approximately five weeks, leaving a massive void in the Barcelona attack during a critical juncture of the campaign.

With the Brazilian unavailable for a series of high-stakes La Liga and Champions League fixtures, the pressure on Lamine Yamal to lead the attack has intensified. The club's medical staff and coaching team have been monitoring the youngster’s workload with Spain closely, fearing that any further absences could potentially derail their season completely.



