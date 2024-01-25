More financial woes for Barcelona! Spanish giants forced to pay Las Palmas an additional €5 million in Pedri deal as money runs out

Barcelona are set to pay Las Palmas €5 million (£4m/$5m) as part of the Pedri deal after the midfielder made his 100th appearance for the club.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca meet final clause in Pedri deal from 2020

Total value of the deal now exceeds €25m (£21m/27m)

Blaugrana unable to pull any more financial levers