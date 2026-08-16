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'Barcelona has been my home' - Ferran Torres sends emotional farewell message to fans following €50m PSG transfer
Torres bids emotional goodbye to Barcelona fans
Torres has officially said goodbye to Barcelona and the fans, bringing his four-and-a-half-year spell at the club to an end after signing a five-year contract with PSG that keeps him at the club until 2031. The forward shared an emotional farewell video on Instagram, looking back at some of his best moments in a Barcelona shirt. The video was accompanied by a voiceover in which Torres reflected on his journey at the club and the impact his time in Catalonia has had on him.
In his heartfelt address, the former Manchester City man expressed deep gratitude for his time spent in the Blaugrana colours. He stated: "First and foremost, I want to thank you all for everything. It has been an honour to wear these colours. What I’ve experienced at Barca over these four and a half years has made me a better football player and a better person."
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A journey of growth and silverware in Catalonia
In his message, Torres made it clear that Barcelona became much more than simply another club during his career. The forward spoke about the connection he built with the club and his commitment to giving everything for the shirt from the moment he arrived in the winter transfer window of 2022. During his time at the club, he won three La Liga titles, three Spanish Super Cups and one Copa del Rey.
"During this time, Barcelona has been my home. I arrived promising to give it my all, and that’s what I’ve worked toward—always with the goal of helping the team and taking Barça where it deserves to be: at the very top," Torres explained.
Final words for teammates and friends
Torres ended his farewell by thanking the people who had been part of his journey, both within the dressing room and away from the pitch. His message resonated with a sense of closure and appreciation for the environment the club provided during his development. He leaves not just as a successful athlete, but as a respected figure among his peers in the locker room.
He concluded his statement by saying: "I’m leaving this club with friends both inside and outside the locker room, and many people who have made us all better. Together we’ve been champions with Barça, and many of us have also been champions with the national team. Thank you, and Forca Barca."
- AFP
Barcelona secure significant financial windfall
While the details of his transfer have not been made public, his departure is set to have a significant financial impact for Barcelona. The Catalan giants will receive €50 million for the Spanish international, a sizeable amount considering his contract situation. This capital injection is expected to provide Barcelona with much-needed flexibility in the transfer market as they look to reshape their squad for the upcoming campaign.
For PSG, the acquisition of Torres brings a proven winner who has excelled both in La Liga and on the international stage. The French champions are securing a player who is entering his prime years, having already tasted success in two of Europe's top five leagues. For Torres, the move to the Parc des Princes offers a fresh start and the opportunity to compete for the Champions League under a new project.
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