Dani Olmo España Serbia UEFA Nations League 05092024Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Nightmare for Barcelona! Dani Olmo returns early from Spain duty due to injury after making strong start to Blaugrana career

BarcelonaD. OlmoSpainLaLigaUEFA Nations League A

Dani Olmo has withdrawn for the Spain squad after picking up an injury in the 0-0 draw against Serbia on Thursday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Olmo started life well at Barcelona
  • Withdrawn with knee injury while playing for Spain
  • Will return to club for assessment
Article continues below