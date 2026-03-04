Barcelona confirm double hamstring injury blow as Alejandro Balde suffers setback after replacing Jules Kounde in Atletico Madrid clash

Following a series of clinical tests conducted at the club’s medical facilities on Wednesday morning, the full extent of the damage has been revealed. The Blaugrana issued a formal statement to update supporters on Kounde’s condition, noting that the Frenchman will be out for an unspecified period. The club statement read: "After tests carried out on Wednesday on the players Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde it was revealed that the French defender has an injury to the mid-third of the biceps femoris muscle in his left hamstring. His recovery will dictate his return to action."

While the timeline for Kounde remains vague, the diagnosis for Balde is much more definitive and presents a significant tactical headache for the coaching staff. The young left-back, who has been a vital outlet for Barca’s attacking play this term, is set for a month in the stands. The club confirmed: "Left-back Balde has an injury to his distal biceps femoris muscle in his left hamstring. His recovery time is expected to be around four weeks." This means Flick will have to reinvent his backline for several key fixtures across domestic and European competitions.