Barcelona chief fuels further Real Madrid outrage after claiming Los Blancos 'represent power' comparared to 'freedom' like Blaugrana

“Real Madrid represents power and Barca, freedom. I don’t know if business deals are made in the Bernabeu’s VIP box. There is power,” Laporta said at an event. “Here it’s a different story; we’re more for democracy and freedom. We have a proper and cordial relationship with Florentino Perez.”

“At Barca, we’re not even considering any of this. I’ve been hearing for four years that we’d become a public limited company. We guarantee that Barca will always be owned by its members. It’s an added value we have and it connects us with the community.”

Laporta continued: “The investors who Goldman Sachs secured for the stadium liked the fact that we weren’t a public limited company. We’ve created a financial structure to avoid mortgages. We haven’t even considered it. It would hurt us a lot because it’s part of our very essence. Some people don’t see Barca in its entirety.

“Barca isn’t a business, it’s an institution. We have different rules. We’re a modern institution, committed to sustainability, equality, and diversity. We’re a Catalan institution, open to the world. All of this leads me to believe that Barca should always belong to its members. My fellow board members and I are the only ones who can guarantee this.

“We want peace and sustainability in football. I came across the Super League and went ahead with it because I thought there were many differences with state-owned clubs. It has dragged on, and all this uncertainty doesn’t benefit us. We reached an initial agreement with the Unify platform, but then I found out that Real Madrid were behind it. We should always give peace a chance. It’s better if we’re all on board. Conflict certainly doesn’t benefit anyone.”