Are Barcelona back? Electric Lamine Yamal and revitalised Robert Lewandowski leading the way as Hansi Flick fights off Blaugrana's injury curse

The Catalans' cash-flow problems haven't gone away, but they have made a surprisingly sensational start to their Liga campaign

The one thing that we've come to expect at Barcelona in recent years is the unexpected. For example, just last season, club legend Xavi announced his intention to resign in January, reversed his decision three months later, but was then ruthlessly removed from his role in May regardless.

The current campaign also began with Barca still scrambling around trying to register their one star summer signing, Dani Olmo, who was only cleared to play in La Liga thanks to an injury to Andreas Christensen as it created some wiggle room within the Blaugrana's salary cap.

However, in spite of his constant state of chaos, and a succession of injury blows so far this term, Hansi Flick has Barca riding high at the top of Primera Division table, two points clear of reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid, after winning all six of their games so far.

So, how on earth have they done it? And can the Catalans continue to defy expectations? GOAL breaks down Barca's breath-taking start below...