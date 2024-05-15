Barcelona 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Barcelona kits for the 2024-25 season.

Barcelona are reportedly set to close a new deal with Nike that is claimed to be worth €120 million (£103m/$129m) per season and includes a €100m (£86m/$108m) signing bonus.

The American sports manufacturing giants have been supplying the Catalonia-based side's kits since 1998 and the the 26-year-old partnership with Nike could continue despite a switch to Puma being considered at one point.

GOAL takes a look at what the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and co. will be wearing in the upcoming season.